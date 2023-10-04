Rupee gains Rs1.04 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed 20th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.04 against the dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs285.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs286.76. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.5 and Rs286.3, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased Rs3.34 to close at Rs299.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).