Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Tank

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Tuesday killed 10 terrorists in district Tank of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, said the media wing of the military.
The ISPR said that on 3 October 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Pezu, Tank district.
During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 10 terrorists were killed, said the media wing of the military. It further said that these terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians. A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.