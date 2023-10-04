Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Tank

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces on Tuesday killed 10 terrorists in district Tank of Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhawa, said the media wing of the military.

The ISPR said that on 3 October 2023, the security forces conduct­ed an intelligence-based operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Pezu, Tank district.

During the operation, intense fire ex­change took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 10 terror­ists were killed, said the media wing of the military. It further said that these terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist ac­tivities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent ci­vilians. A large cache of arms, ammunition and ex­plosives was also recov­ered during the operation. Locals of the area appre­ciated the operation. The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are de­termined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Our Staff Reporter

