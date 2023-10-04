Self-sufficiency in wheat guarantor of country’s food security: DG agriculture

Attock-Adoption of modern agricultural technology is imperative to achieve better yield of wheat. Self-sufficiency in wheat in Pakistan is the guarantor of the country’s food security. These views were expressed by Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab while addressing a gathering of farmers as a special guest in Hazro.

The purpose of this gathering was to create awareness among the farmers to get better production of wheat. Addressing the farmers on this occasion, Director General of Agriculture Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan said that food management is a very important challenge for the growing population of the country at this time. Improved wheat production is essential to meet this challenge. Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab further said that the time for wheat cultivation in rain fed areas is near and farmers should complete their preparations in this regard. The Punjab Agriculture Department (Extension) staff is standing by the side of the farmers. In this regard, the farmers should use the seeds of the varieties recommended by the Punjab Agriculture Department for better production of wheat in rain fed areas because better seeds are the primary need for better production. At present, the price of wheat is also quite good which can bring good income to the farmers.

Director General said that revolutionary measures are being taken by the Punjab government to increase the production of wheat this year. This year, fifteen hundred rupees subsidy is being provided on disease free wheat seed bag and total 1.2 million bags will be provided to farmers. Ten thousand wheat demonstration plots will be planted and twenty thousand rupees for agricultural inputs would be provided on wheat yield. This year prizes on wheat yield competition have been increased for the successful farmers in the wheat yield competitions. Across Punjab, the first position winner will be awarded a tractor worth 4.5 million, the second position winner a tractor worth 3.5 million and the third position winner a tractor worth 2.5 million will be provided. Similarly, at the district level, the farmer who won the first position would be given 6 lakh, the second position 4 lakh and the third position holder would be given 2 lakh rupees subsidy of billions of rupees is being given on potash fertilizers. Addressing the gathering Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, participating as the guest of honor, said that the availability and quality of fertilizers and agricultural inputs are being ensured to achieve abundant production of wheat.

Farmers should use balanced and appropriate agricultural drugs and fertilizers after soil analysis. He further said that Pakistan is facing food security threats due to climate change. By following scientific methods we can get better yield from our crops. Director Agriculture (Extension) Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari said that a vigorous campaign is being conducted to increase wheat production in Rawalpindi Division. Awareness is being given to farmers through farmer days and meetings. Farmers should use quality wheat seed with disease resistance. He further said that the farmers of the rain fed areas should complete wheat cultivation by October 20 to November 20.