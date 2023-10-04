SEPCO operation

It has been more than a week since SEPCO launched a grand operation against electricity theft, which has caused the company losses of nearly $59 billion. While this move is commendable, it should be directed against those who facilitated illegal connections and provided the public with ways to obtain bogus connections for a small fee. Those within SEPCO are the main victims of electricity theft because the public was not aware of alternative connections after the installation of cable wires. This problem arises from corrupt metre readers, linemen, and other department personnel who are involved in these activities. This does not imply that all SEPCO employees are corrupt, but the majority of them are engaged in these reprehensible acts. This operation would have been more praiseworthy if it had targeted corrupt SEPCO officers. Unfortunately, this move has resulted in the loss of innocent lives in various towns. Therefore, this operation should either target corrupt SEPCO officers, from metre readers and linemen to other officials, or it should be halted immediately. SEPCO must eradicate corruption within its ranks to put an end to such illegal connections, or it will continue to negatively impact the common people.
SHAHZAD PAHHWAR,
Sukkur.