SEPCO operation

It has been more than a week since SEPCO launched a grand operation against electricity theft, which has caused the com­pany losses of nearly $59 billion. While this move is commend­able, it should be directed against those who facilitated illegal con­nections and provided the public with ways to obtain bogus connec­tions for a small fee. Those with­in SEPCO are the main victims of electricity theft because the public was not aware of alternative con­nections after the installation of cable wires. This problem arises from corrupt metre readers, line­men, and other department per­sonnel who are involved in these activities. This does not imply that all SEPCO employees are corrupt, but the majority of them are en­gaged in these reprehensible acts. This operation would have been more praiseworthy if it had tar­geted corrupt SEPCO officers. Un­fortunately, this move has resulted in the loss of innocent lives in var­ious towns. Therefore, this opera­tion should either target corrupt SEPCO officers, from metre read­ers and linemen to other officials, or it should be halted immediately. SEPCO must eradicate corruption within its ranks to put an end to such illegal connections, or it will continue to negatively impact the common people.

SHAHZAD PAHHWAR,

Sukkur.