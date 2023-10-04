Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev 

BEIJING- Sixth seed Jannik Sinner produced a masterclass in aggressive ten­nis to hand Carlos Alcaraz a 7-6(4) 6-1 defeat in the semi-final of the China Open on Tuesday to book a title clash with the in-form Daniil Med­vedev. Sinner edged a tight first set in the latest chapter of his growing rivalry with world number two Alcaraz before the Italian went on the offensive in the next to reel off the games and seal his fourth win over the Spaniard in sev­en meetings. Earlier, second seed Medvedev had an easier than expected 6-4 6-3 semi-fi­nal win over familiar rival Al­exander Zverev. In the wom­en’s tournament, top seed Aryna Sabalenka rallied from behind in both sets to beat British qualifier Katie Boulter 7-5 7-6(2) and set up a third round clash with Jasmine Paolini. US Open champion Coco Gauff sealed her 14th straight win as the 19-year-old overcame Croatia’s Petra Martic 7-5 5-7 7-6(2) to reach the round of 16, where she will play Tokyo winner Veron­ika Kudermetova. Jessica Pe­gula also had to dig deep for a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-1 win over Anna Blinkova. World number two Iga Swiatek progressed with a 6-4 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva and fifth seed Elena Rybakina beat Tatjana Maria 7-5 6-0 after Ons Jabeur lost 7-6(5) 6-1 to Marta Kostyuk.