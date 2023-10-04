Speakers call for Jehad against corruption to boost economy

LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Insti­tute & Ameer Uddin Medi­cal College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that financial corrup­tion, nepotism and bribery are the evils of any society which must be removed.

Economic and social devel­opment is impossible with­out eliminating such social hurdles therefore the young generation has to enter the arena of this “Jehad” against unlawful activities and curb them from society in order to make the beloved mother­land economically stable and strong, he added.

He highlighted that country by establishing a transparent and merit-based system can meet any challenge at nation­al level and can boost econ­omy as well. He expressed these views while speaking at an awareness Seminar or­ganized in Lahore General Hospital in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the elimination of corruption, in which large number of Professors, Doctors, Nurses, medical students, Nursing Students and health profes­sionals were present.

Deputy Director NAB Mu­hammad Sajid while inform­ing the participants of this seminar about the account­ability system and laws, said that awareness campaign and training of National Account­ability Bureau has proved an important pillar of this orga­nization to attain its goal of eliminating corruption from society. He added that all peo­ple should fulfill their respon­sibilities honestly and as per rules and regulation because it is not our only national duty but also a religious responsi­bility being a Muslim.

Principal AMC/PGMI fur­ther said that apart from the financial sector, we must also act with integrity in our pro­fessional life because paying our duties well is also part of our code of conduct, especial­ly as a physician if we treat patients with professional dedication and the spirit of serving the suffering human­ity, our office hours will also become a great worship.

Prof. Al-Fareed suggested to digitalize all the financial mat­ters and said that all stake­holders should complete their part to eradicate corruption from the country. It is to be im­plemented not only in public but also in the private sector we have to act upon with hon­esty and integrity to make all the financial matters transpar­ent, Prof. Al-Fareed added. He while appreciating the perfor­mance and services of NAB for the elimination of corruption from the society said that the whole nation should support its national institutions in this struggle so that the economy of Pakistan can be built on a strong footing and we should not look on other countries for financial assistance. At the end of the seminar, question & answer session was also held and the Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar presented the shield to Deputy Director NAB Muham­mad Sajid. He also reaffirmed to support such holdings of positive activities in the fu­ture as well.