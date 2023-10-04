Speakers call for Jehad against corruption to boost economy

LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that financial corruption, nepotism and bribery are the evils of any society which must be removed.
Economic and social development is impossible without eliminating such social hurdles therefore the young generation has to enter the arena of this “Jehad” against unlawful activities and curb them from society in order to make the beloved motherland economically stable and strong, he added.
He highlighted that country by establishing a transparent and merit-based system can meet any challenge at national level and can boost economy as well. He expressed these views while speaking at an awareness Seminar organized in Lahore General Hospital in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the elimination of corruption, in which large number of Professors, Doctors, Nurses, medical students, Nursing Students and health professionals were present.
Deputy Director NAB Muhammad Sajid while informing the participants of this seminar about the accountability system and laws, said that awareness campaign and training of National Accountability Bureau has proved an important pillar of this organization to attain its goal of eliminating corruption from society. He added that all people should fulfill their responsibilities honestly and as per rules and regulation because it is not our only national duty but also a religious responsibility being a Muslim.
Principal AMC/PGMI further said that apart from the financial sector, we must also act with integrity in our professional life because paying our duties well is also part of our code of conduct, especially as a physician if we treat patients with professional dedication and the spirit of serving the suffering humanity, our office hours will also become a great worship.
Prof. Al-Fareed suggested to digitalize all the financial matters and said that all stakeholders should complete their part to eradicate corruption from the country. It is to be implemented not only in public but also in the private sector we have to act upon with honesty and integrity to make all the financial matters transparent, Prof. Al-Fareed added. He while appreciating the performance and services of NAB for the elimination of corruption from the society said that the whole nation should support its national institutions in this struggle so that the economy of Pakistan can be built on a strong footing and we should not look on other countries for financial assistance. At the end of the seminar, question & answer session was also held and the Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar presented the shield to Deputy Director NAB Muhammad Sajid. He also reaffirmed to support such holdings of positive activities in the future as well.