Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three dead in Bangkok mall shooting, attacker arrested

Agencies
October 04, 2023
International

BANGKOK-Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, with the attacker arrested by police.
Hundreds of people fled the upmarket Siam Paragon mall in the heart of the Thai capital as shots rang out around 4:30 pm (0930 GMT), witnesses told AFP. The police arrested a 14-year-old boy after a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the capital Bangkok on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control. “Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing,” Srettha told reporters. Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Center, said three people were killed and four wounded in the incident, in a message sent to reporters. “At around 4.30 pm, I heard loud gun noises, continuously, about 10 times,” Thanpawasit Singthongkham, 31, who works at a Japanese restaurant in the mall, told AFP.
“Then the department store announced that there was a shooting.

Pakistan sets Nov 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023