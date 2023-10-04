Three dead in Bangkok mall shooting, attacker arrested

BANGKOK-Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, with the attacker arrested by police.

Hundreds of people fled the upmarket Siam Paragon mall in the heart of the Thai capital as shots rang out around 4:30 pm (0930 GMT), witnesses told AFP. The police arrested a 14-year-old boy after a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the capital Bangkok on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control. “Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing,” Srettha told reporters. Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Center, said three people were killed and four wounded in the incident, in a message sent to reporters. “At around 4.30 pm, I heard loud gun noises, continuously, about 10 times,” Thanpawasit Singthongkham, 31, who works at a Japanese restaurant in the mall, told AFP.

“Then the department store announced that there was a shooting.