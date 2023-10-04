Trio wins physics Nobel for work on exploring electrons

STOCKHOLM - Three atomic physicists, France’s Pierre Agostini, Hungarian-Austrian Ferenc Krausz and French-Swedish Anne L’Huillier, won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for research into tools for exploring electrons inside atoms and molecules. The trio was honoured “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter,” the jury said. “An attosecond is so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe,” they added.