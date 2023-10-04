University of Sialkot hosts Degree Show and Art Exhibition 2023

SIALKOT - The University of Sialkot is cur­rently buzzing with creativity and innovation as it hosts the highly anticipated Degree Show and Art Exhibition 2023.

This event offers an excep­tional platform for emerging tal­ents to showcase their skills and shine. Faisal Manzoor, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the University of Sialkot, expressed his excitement about the event.

Under the visionary guid­ance of Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Dean of the Faculty of Textile and Fashion Design (FTFD), and the dedicated efforts of Muhammad Mohsin Attiq, Head of Fine Arts, the Fashion Degree Show 2023 and Art Exhibition have been a tremendous success. The col­laboration between these two prominent figures in the art and fashion world has resulted in an event that beautifully blends cre­ativity, innovation, and talent.

The heart of the event is the impressive display of Bachelor’s Thesis Projects by final-year stu­dents of FTFD. These budding designers have poured their pas­sion and dedication into their creations, resulting in a capti­vating array of designs and con­cepts. From avant-garde fashion pieces to sustainable textile in­novations, these students have pushed the boundaries of cre­ativity and craftsmanship.

Additionally, the Art Exhibi­tion segment has attracted es­tablished professional artists from various cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot. These artists have brought a diverse range of art­work, spanning different styles and mediums, showcasing the university’s commitment to nurturing and promoting the arts in the region.

Muhammad Mohsin Attiq high­lighted that the Art Exhibition provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of imagi­nation and emotion. Visitors can explore thought-provoking paintings, sculptures, digital art, and more, each piece conveying its own story and reflecting the artist’s unique perspective on life, society, and culture.