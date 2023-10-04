Wednesday, October 04, 2023
US defense secy discusses regional security with COAS Asim Munir

Web Desk
3:29 PM | October 04, 2023
The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Tuesday telephoned Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to discuss regional peace.

According to a press release issued by the Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir over the phone.

Secretary Austin and General Asim Munir discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments, the statement reads.

 The two sides interacted soon after Islamabad set a deadline to deport all illegal foreign nationals in the country amid rising cases of terrorism and smuggling.

COAS General Asim Munir, interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and others decided to expel illegal immigrants in a meeting of the Apex Committee.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad following the apex committee meeting, the caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti clarified that the immigrants have been given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.

“Pakistan is the only country permitting entry of people even without a passport,” the minister decried.

