US House Votes on Speaker McCarthy’s Removal

WASHINGTON-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is seated silently in the second row on the floor while members debate whether to remove him. He is not talking to anyone and has been looking at his phone.

In fact, nearly everyone is seated in the chamber for the debate and very few people are talking to one another. When the motion to table failed, and the vote tally was announced, it was so silent a pin drop could be heard. No one reacted to the news.

One of McCarthy’s staffers then motioned to Rep. Matt Gaetz to tell him what to do next; Gaetz looked unsure of where to go.

U.S. lawmakers voted Tuesday if U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will remain in his leadership position after facing a rare challenge from a member of his party. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion late Monday to force a vote on removing McCarthy, expressing frustration in McCarthy’s leadership after McCarthy failed to pass a government funding bill last week with conservative spending priorities.