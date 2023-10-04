Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf made Navy chief

ISLAMABAD - President of Paki­stan has appointed Vice Admiral Nav­eed Ashraf Hi (M) T Bt as Chief of the Na­val Staff and promot­ed him to the rank of full Admiral.

However, his promotion will be ef­fective from the date of his assuming Command of Pakistan Navy which is scheduled on October 7, 2023.

The appointment has been made on the summary sent to the president from the Ministry of Defence which contained names of senior most officers of Pakistan Navy. Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf will succeed Admiral Muham­mad Amjad Khan Niazi who will relin­quish the Command of Pakistan Navy on 7th October. The Change of Com­mand ceremony will be held at the naval headquarters in Islamabad. Vice Admi­ral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He was awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on successful completion of initial naval training at Germany and Pa­kistan. During his illustrious naval ca­reer, the Flag Officer has served on var­ious Command and Staff appointments.

His rich command experience of over 10 years include; Commanding Officer of a Gun Boat, a Mine Hunter, three Destroy­ers and Command of 25th & 18th De­stroyer Squadrons. Besides, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf remained Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy and has the hon­our to Command Pakistan Navy Fleet.

His distinguished staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Chief Staff Officer to Task Force-151 at HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Deputy President National Defence University, Naval Secre­tary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin), Director General C4I, Deputy Chief of Na­val Staff (Training & Personnel) and Dep­uty Chief of Naval Staff (Operations).