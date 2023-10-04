WB notes poverty in Pakistan reaches 39.4pc

Report 2023 says without a sharp fiscal adjustment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pak economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks.

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank (WB) has noted that poverty has increased in Paki­stan in fiscal year 2023 amid slow­ing growth and high inflation.

“The poverty headcount is esti­mated to have reached 39.4% in FY23, with 12.5 million more Paki­stanis falling below the Lower-Mid­dle Income Country poverty thresh­old (US$3.65/day 2017 PPP per capita) relative to 34.2% in FY22,” the WB stated in its latest Pakistan Development Update: Restoring Fis­cal Sustainability.

The record high food and energy prices, lower labour incomes, and the loss of crops and livestock due to the 2022 floods significantly impact­ed real household incomes. Despite a temporary increase in cash trans­fers and one-time fuel subsidy, over­all mitigation measures were insuffi­cient to protect poor and vulnerable households.

Without a sharp fiscal adjust­ment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pakistan’s economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks. Pred­icated on the robust implementa­tion of the IMF Stand-By Arrange­ment (SBA), new external financing and continued fiscal restraint, real GDP growth is projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24 and 2.4% in FY25. Economic growth is therefore ex­pected to remain below potential over the medium term with some improvements in investment and exports. Pakistan’s economy slowed sharply in FY23 with real GDP esti­mated to have contracted by 0.6%. The decline in economic activity re­flects the cumulation of domestic and external shocks including the floods of 2022, government restric­tions on imports and capital flows, domestic political uncertainty, surg­ing world commodity prices, and tighter global financing.

The agriculture sector is expected to recover on the back of higher pro­duction of important crops, includ­ing cotton and rice. Marginal easing of import restrictions is expected to support some recovery in the indus­trial sector, particularly large-scale manufacturing.

The Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to widen to 1.4 percent of GDP in FY24 and further to 1.5 percent in FY25, primarily on ac­count of higher imports. The phased and gradual easing of import restric­tions is expected to lift imports, in part due to pent-up demand from the previous fiscal year. Inflows of critical imported inputs will also support major export-oriented sec­tors, include textiles.

With the slight recovery in reve­nue partly due to the resumption of growth and imports, and contin­uation of expenditure restraint, the primary deficit is expected to re­main modest, declining to 0.4 per­cent of GDP in FY24 and further to 0.3 percent in FY25. However, the weaker currency and high domes­tic policy rates will increase interest payments. Subsequently, the fiscal deficit will decline only marginal­ly to reach 7.7 percent in FY24 and inching down to 7.6 percent in FY25.

Under the current policy frame­work, Pakistan faces sluggish growth and extremely high macro­economic risks, even assuming ef­fective implementation of the SBA and a stable political environment. External financing from official creditors and private flows will be critical to strengthening the foreign exchange position, stabilizing local currency, and mitigating inflation­ary pressures. Gradual and progres­sive easing of import and capital re­strictions will enable some revival of economic activity.