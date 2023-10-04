WB notes poverty in Pakistan reaches 39.4pc

Report 2023 says without a sharp fiscal adjustment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pak economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks.
ISLAMABAD - The World Bank (WB) has noted that poverty has increased in Pakistan in fiscal year 2023 amid slowing growth and high inflation.
“The poverty headcount is estimated to have reached 39.4% in FY23, with 12.5 million more Pakistanis falling below the Lower-Middle Income Country poverty threshold (US$3.65/day 2017 PPP per capita) relative to 34.2% in FY22,” the WB stated in its latest Pakistan Development Update: Restoring Fiscal Sustainability.
The record high food and energy prices, lower labour incomes, and the loss of crops and livestock due to the 2022 floods significantly impacted real household incomes. Despite a temporary increase in cash transfers and one-time fuel subsidy, overall mitigation measures were insufficient to protect poor and vulnerable households.
Without a sharp fiscal adjustment and decisive implementation of broad-based reforms, Pakistan’s economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks. Predicated on the robust implementation of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), new external financing and continued fiscal restraint, real GDP growth is projected to recover to 1.7% in FY24 and 2.4% in FY25. Economic growth is therefore expected to remain below potential over the medium term with some improvements in investment and exports. Pakistan’s economy slowed sharply in FY23 with real GDP estimated to have contracted by 0.6%. The decline in economic activity reflects the cumulation of domestic and external shocks including the floods of 2022, government restrictions on imports and capital flows, domestic political uncertainty, surging world commodity prices, and tighter global financing.
The agriculture sector is expected to recover on the back of higher production of important crops, including cotton and rice. Marginal easing of import restrictions is expected to support some recovery in the industrial sector, particularly large-scale manufacturing.
The Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to widen to 1.4 percent of GDP in FY24 and further to 1.5 percent in FY25, primarily on account of higher imports. The phased and gradual easing of import restrictions is expected to lift imports, in part due to pent-up demand from the previous fiscal year. Inflows of critical imported inputs will also support major export-oriented sectors, include textiles.
With the slight recovery in revenue partly due to the resumption of growth and imports, and continuation of expenditure restraint, the primary deficit is expected to remain modest, declining to 0.4 percent of GDP in FY24 and further to 0.3 percent in FY25. However, the weaker currency and high domestic policy rates will increase interest payments. Subsequently, the fiscal deficit will decline only marginally to reach 7.7 percent in FY24 and inching down to 7.6 percent in FY25.
Under the current policy framework, Pakistan faces sluggish growth and extremely high macroeconomic risks, even assuming effective implementation of the SBA and a stable political environment. External financing from official creditors and private flows will be critical to strengthening the foreign exchange position, stabilizing local currency, and mitigating inflationary pressures. Gradual and progressive easing of import and capital restrictions will enable some revival of economic activity.