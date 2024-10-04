10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf 2024 tees off today

LAHORE - The 10th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament, organized by the Pakistan Navy, will commence today (Friday) and culminate on October 6, 2024, at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club in Lahore. The announcement of the prestigious golf event was made by Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Commander Central Punjab, during a media briefing held at Pakistan Navy War College, Walton, Lahore on Thursday (October 3, 2024). “The Pakistan Navy has consistently played a pivotal role in promoting various sports at the national level, encouraging both service personnel and civilian athletes to participate in competitions and enhance their standards on national and international platforms. A proof of this dedication is the continued participation of Pakistan Navy shooters in successive Olympic Games, including the Tokyo 2021 Olympics,” said Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood. “Golf, though once considered a niche sport in Pakistan, is gradually gaining popularity. The Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), has taken significant steps in promoting the sport by regularly organizing golf tournaments at both the national and international levels. One such tournament is the CNS Amateur Net Shield, held annually at the prestigious Defence Raya Golf and Country Club,” added the Rear Admiral. He further said: “This year’s tournament, spanning three days from October 4 to 6, 2024, is part of both the Pakistan Golf Federation’s and the Pakistan Navy’s annual sports calendars. The first edition of this series was launched in 2011, and except for 2020 - when the global pandemic forced its cancellation - the Pakistan Navy has consistently held the event. This year marks the 10th edition of the prestigious tournament.” The CNS Amateur Net Shield comprises three major categories that include: Men’s Amateur Category: A 54-hole competition will be played over three days, from October 4 to 6, 2024, with 18 holes played daily. Only golfers with a handicap of 10 or less are eligible to participate in this category. Ladies Amateur Category: An 18-hole competition will take place on October 4, 2024 and Seniors Amateur Category: Another 18-hole competition is scheduled for October 5, 2024.In addition to these primary categories, a special 9-hole Invitational Match will be held on October 6, 2024, for distinguished guests and sponsors.