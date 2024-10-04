Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

14 students, teachers fall victim to bee attack

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   As many as 13 students and a teacher fell victim to bee attack in a school in Chak No 420-GB, tehsil Tandlianwala on Thursday.

On information, a rescue team reached the site and shifted the victims to the THQ hospital after providing them first aid. The injured were included Muhammad Ashfaq (teacher), Meraj, Ali, Talha, Muhammad Ahmad, Abdullah, Ali Hussnain, Hamza, Usman, Ali, Talha, Junaid, Adnan and Zeeshan as they were resident of Chak No 420 GB, Tandlianwala.

Modern girls’ hostel established at UAF

A modern girls hostel has been established for 1,000 female students in the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The hostel was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan. The hostel has been completed at a total cost of Rs 1,003.2 million of which an amount of Rs 919.85 million have been provided by the Punjab government, while Rs 83.34 million arranged from university budget. The VC Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the University was making all possible efforts to provide the best accommodation facilities to the students.

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

He said that a hostel for female students has already been constructed with the financial assistance of the Punjab government, while recently, initiatives have been taken for a facilitation center and a women’s sports complex.

Chief Hall Warden Dr. Anwaral Haq said that there are 25 hostels in the university and 6 hostels on Pars campus in which modern cultural facilities are being provided.

Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Treasurer Zeeshan Ashfaq Bukhari, Principal Public Relations Officer Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Principal Officer Engineering and Construction Dr. Muhammad Arshad and others were also present.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024