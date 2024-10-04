A New Path

Setbacks or not, the government appears determined to achieve its goal of amending the Constitution, particularly to alter the judiciary’s functioning and the decision-making processes of the senior judiciary. After failing to secure the necessary votes in Parliament, partly due to tough negotiations led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the government has now found an unexpected ally—the Supreme Court itself, which seems to be accelerating the changes that will impact its own institution.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down the 2022 ruling on defection under Article 63A, which had previously barred parliamentarians from voting against party lines on key issues such as money bills, constitutional amendments, and votes of no confidence, has reshaped the political landscape. Now, parliamentarians are free to vote according to their conscience, regardless of party directives. This ruling has essentially redrawn the electoral dynamics for passing constitutional amendments in Parliament.

With this change, PTI MNAs, as well as opposition members from other parties, are now open to persuasion. The previous restriction that prevented opposition members from supporting government measures if prohibited by their party leaders has been lifted.

This development allows the government to expand and individualize its lobbying efforts. Instead of relying solely on negotiations with party leaders—who could use their control over votes to extract concessions—the government can now directly approach individual parliamentarians, bypassing the gatekeepers who might have stalled the process. Whether this ruling is beneficial for democracy, and specifically for Pakistan’s unique political environment, remains uncertain.

What is clear, however, is that the government has found yet another path to push through its constitutional amendment.