AC conducts surprise inspection of food outlets

Peshawar - Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi conducted a surprise visit to hotels and restaurants in the city to ensure the provision of quality and affordable food to citizens. This inspection was carried out following directives from Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman under the chief minister’s ‘Awam Agenda.’

During the visit, he assessed cleanliness standards and checked the prices of bread and naan. The AC issued strict instructions to several hotels for failing to display the official price list prominently.

He also seized the identity cards of hotel owners found violating relevant laws, with fines to be imposed later. Abbasi urged hotel owners to avoid artificial price hikes, maintain cleanliness, and comply with government directives. He emphasized that the district administration would continue to take strong action against those overcharging or selling unhygienic food.