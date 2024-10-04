I am writing to bring attention to a distressing issue that continues to affect lives globally: acid attacks. These horrific acts of violence not only cause severe physical damage but also inflict deep psychological and emotional scars on survivors. Often driven by personal vendettas, rejection, or social and gender-based conflicts, acid attacks leave permanent damage far beyond the physical disfigurement.

An acid attack not only shatters a person’s body but also their sense of identity, security, and self-worth. Survivors face years of medical treatments, reconstructive surgeries, and ongoing trauma, while also enduring social exclusion and economic hardship. This form of violence, predominantly targeting women, is a gross violation of human rights and demands a concerted response from communities, governments, and society as a whole.

Raising Awareness: It is crucial to raise awareness about the causes, consequences, and prevention of acid attacks. Public education campaigns, workshops, and social media advocacy can help spread awareness and break the silence surrounding this form of violence.

Stricter Regulation of Acid Sales: One of the key steps in preventing acid attacks is regulating the sale of acid. By enforcing strict laws to limit access to dangerous chemicals, we can significantly reduce the incidence of such attacks. Proper regulation of buyers is essential to ensure accountability.

Support for Survivors: Acid attack survivors require substantial medical, psychological, and financial assistance to rebuild their lives. Governments and NGOs should collaborate to provide free medical care, counselling, vocational training, and opportunities for social reintegration. Survivors should not be left to bear their struggles alone.

Strengthening Legal Protections: Legal systems must enforce stringent measures to ensure swift justice for survivors. Perpetrators should be held accountable, and survivors must be given the legal protection and support they need to seek justice without fear of retaliation. Sentences must reflect the severity of these crimes.

Empowering Survivors: Beyond medical care, it is essential to empower survivors through education, employment, and financial support. Supporting survivor-led initiatives and advocacy groups will help promote awareness, build solidarity, and give survivors a platform to advocate for change.

Challenging Gender-Based Violence: Acid attacks are often a symptom of deeply entrenched gender inequality. We must challenge the cultural and social norms that perpetuate violence against women and marginalised individuals. Promoting gender equality, respect, and human dignity can help create a safer society for all.

Acid attacks are an act of extreme cruelty, and the resilience of survivors must be met with compassion, solidarity, and decisive action. No one should have to endure the pain that comes with such violence. It is time to take strong steps to prevent acid attacks, support survivors, and ensure justice is served for all.

If you or someone you know has been affected by an acid attack, know that help is available. Together, we can stand against violence and work towards a world free from such inhumane acts.

SARFRAZ ISHAIQ,

Karachi.