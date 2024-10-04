Ambassadors of Egypt, Ethiopia call on Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan values high its cordial ties with Egypt and wanted to further expand the existing relations through enhanced parliamentary and economic cooperation. He stated that the relation between the two brotherly countries is based on common religion, culture, history, mutual respect and brotherhood.

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Egypt Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid Hassan who called on him at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Speaker expressed grave concern over the current situation in the Middle East and condemned Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon. He urged upon the international community to play its role in ending Israeli occupation and aggression so that durable peace can prevail in the region.

While highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the Speaker NA said that parliamentary diplomacy could play a vital role in strengthening the bilateral relations. He further said that the exchange of Parliamentary felegations between both countries would enable parliamentarians of both countries to learn from each other’s experiences.

He also said that enhanced contacts between Parliamentary Friendship Groups (PFGs) of both countries would result in strengthening of bi-lateral relations as well. Speaker Sadiq also extended invitation to his Egyptian Counterpart to visit Pakistan along with parliamentary delegation.

Egyptian Ambassador Dr. Ihab Abdel Hamid Hassan appreciated the remarks of Speaker NA for further expanding relations between both brotherly countries and parliaments. He further said that Egypt attaches great importance to its cordial relation with Pakistan. He also commended Pakistan’s efforts for promotion of durable peace in the region.

Later, Ambassador of Ethiopia Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula also called on Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House. The matters pertaining to bilateral relations and important regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting.

The Speaker said that Ethiopia is the Gateway to the African Continent and Pakistan gives great importance to its friendly relations with Ethiopia. He further said that Pakistan according to its “Look Africa Policy” seeks to strengthen its trade and diplomatic relations with African countries including Ethiopia. Speaker Sadiq also stressed the vast opportunities for both countries to achieve growth in their trade, industry, and education sectors through enhancing bilateral ties.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula endorsed the views of Speaker NA regarding further enhancement of bilateral relations and also lauded Pakistan for its praise-worthy role in promotion of regional stability. He stated that Ethiopia seeks to further solidify its relationship with Pakistan. He added that enhancing parliamentary contacts between both countries is essential for strengthening of bilateral relations.