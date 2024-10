The federal government has approved the deployment of army troops in Islamabad to ensure security during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of States summit, scheduled for October 15-16.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Interior, army troops will be deployed in the federal capital from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The army will be responsible for the security of Islamabad, with assistance from police and other agencies.