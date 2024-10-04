Arts Council presents Italian Puppet Theatre Show

KARACHI - On the eighth day of the World Culture Festival Karachi 2024, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the Italian Nina Theatre Puppet Company presented a spectacular show titled “Put Your Heart into It” at Auditorium II. Nina, the lead artist, showcased her acting skills on stage using puppets, creating a mesmerizing experience for the audience.

The event began with a unique street puppet performance by French artist Alven Voyagers, who entertained students and people gathered outside the hall with his humor and distinctive style. During the theater play, Italian artist Nina narrated various stories through puppets, especially for school children and young patients suffering from thalassemia. The children thoroughly enjoyed her playful and humorous performance, laughing and engaging with her act.

In her concluding remarks, Nina expressed her gratitude. She said that I am thankful to all of you. This would not have been possible without your presence. She also extended her thanks to the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Italian Consulate for choosing her to be a part of such a grand event. “I travel around the world, sharing emotions like friendship and love through my stories. Performing for children has been a dream of mine since childhood. The people of Karachi are incredibly loving, and I felt great performing here,” she added. The World Culture Festival Karachi 2024 continues to be a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, bringing together artists from across the globe.