Asif Aziz inspires NUST graduates to lead the future at ‘Career Launchpad’ event

LAHORE - In an empowering and visionary keynote, Asif Aziz, president of Enterprise Solutions at Jazz, inspired students and young professionals at NUST’s ‘Career Launchpad’ event, urging them to seize the limitless opportunities of the digital age. Held at the CIPS Hall on NUST’s H-12 campus, the event’s theme, “From Classroom to Career,” set the stage for Aziz’s call to action: for Pakistan’s next generation to embrace change, continuously evolve, and define their own path to success.

Aziz’s message resonated deeply with the audience, as he emphasized that moving from academia to the professional world is far more than just applying classroom knowledge. “This transition is your opportunity to shape not just your careers but the future itself,” he said, reminding graduates that they stand at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and machine learning are reshaping industries and creating new possibilities.

At the heart of his address, Aziz underscored the need for agility, continuous learning, and a purpose-driven mindset. “At Jazz, we see AI not as Artificial Intelligence, but as Augmented Intelligence—a tool to enhance human potential,” he said. He encouraged the young audience to be bold in embracing these technologies, warning that standing still means falling behind in a world that rewards innovation and adaptation.

Highlighting Jazz’s own transformation from a telecom giant to a cutting-edge digital ServiceCo, Aziz demonstrated how organizations, like individuals, must evolve to stay relevant. He championed the Career Launchpad initiative as a vital platform that bridges the gap between education and real-world careers, equipping Pakistan’s youth with essential skills for today’s workforce. Aziz closed his address with a compelling call to align careers with purpose. “At Jazz, our purpose is to improve lives, particularly for Pakistan’s youth and women. I urge you to pursue a career that not only challenges you but also contributes to the greater good of society,” he said, inspiring students to build networks, embrace challenges, and lead with vision and compassion.