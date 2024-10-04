Bangladesh celebrates historic Women's T20 World Cup victory after a decade

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty described her team's first Women's T20 World Cup victory in a decade as "very emotional," expressing hopes that it would generate "momentum" for the women's game in the country.

In their World Cup opener in Sharjah, Bangladesh secured a 16-run victory over Scotland, posting a modest total of 119-7 before restricting the Scots to 103-7.

"We have been waiting for this victory for a long time," said Joty, who marked her 100th T20I appearance with the win. "No matter how good the cricket we play, if it doesn't translate into victory, it means nothing. I feel like we have done something significant for women's cricket."

Joty emphasized the importance of building momentum for the women's game, stating, "Now it seems like we are going to dream of doing something bigger." She acknowledged the support from fans and families back home, encouraging them to dream of greater achievements.

The victory comes amid disappointment that the tournament, originally set to be hosted in Bangladesh, was relocated to the United Arab Emirates due to weeks of political unrest in the country. "It was very heartbreaking because we always wanted to play in front of our home crowd," Joty reflected, but she appreciated the support from the fans in Sharjah.

Scotland's Saskia Horley, who took 3-13 during the match, acknowledged the disappointment of losing but expressed pride in competing at the World Cup. "Our captain, Kathryn Bryce, said we're going to be history makers here," she noted.

Bangladesh will remain in Sharjah for their next Group B game against England on Saturday, while Scotland prepares to face former champions West Indies in Dubai on Sunday.