Friday, October 04, 2024
Biden says he does not believe there will be an all-out war in Middle East

Anadolu
10:28 AM | October 04, 2024
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he does not believe there will be an all-out war in the Middle East.

Asked how he is confident that a full-blown war can be averted in the region, he said: "I don’t believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it.”

“But there is a lot to do yet, a lot to do yet,” he added, speaking at the White House.

He also responded to a question on whether he would dispatch American troops to help Israel, saying the US has already helped Israel.

"We are going to protect Israel," he added.

His remarks came after a ballistic missile attack by Iran against Israel on Tuesday and ensuing Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas of Mount Lebanon Governorate.

Israeli aircraft bombed several areas in the southern suburbs, including the Hay al-Sellom neighborhood and an apartment in the Chiyah area.

