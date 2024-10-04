Friday, October 04, 2024
Bilawal, UK Labour Party leader discuss strategy to combat fake news

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Former president of the Oxford University Union and leader of the UK’s Labour Party Alex Just yesterday met Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here. Alex Just was accompanied by Nargis Khan, the Resident Program Director of the International Republican Institute. During the meeting, Bilawal, Alex Just, and Nargis Khan discussed strategies to combat fake news and disinformation in the modern era, said a PPP statement. Asifullah Khan, the Head of PPP Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Coordinator of the PPP Central Election Cell was also present during the meeting.

