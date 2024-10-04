Friday, October 04, 2024
Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail

Bushra Bibi moves IHC for post-arrest bail
October 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for post-arrest bail in Toshakhan II case.  The petition has been moved through Yousaf Chaudhry Advocate regarding the matter.  It stated that the petitioner was a house wife and the allegations against her were baseless. It claimed that the investigation was not transparent and case has been prepared just to keep the petitioner in jail. It said that the same case was being run with different angles. The petitioner prayed the court to grant her post-arrest bail and dismiss the verdict of trial court. It may be mentioned that the trial court has terminated the post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi on September 30.

