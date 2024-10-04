Chief secretary orders intensified dengue control efforts

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, chaired a high-level meeting to assess and expedite dengue prevention and control efforts across the province, particularly in districts experiencing a surge in cases such as Peshawar, Nowshera, and Khyber.

The Chief Secretary directed health authorities, divisional commissioners, and district administrations to intensify their response and implement robust vector control measures. He expressed grave concern over two dengue-related fatalities in Nowshera, calling for an immediate investigation and urging health officials to ensure adequate isolation wards and treatment centers for dengue patients.

The meeting, attended by officials from various departments, focused on the rising caseloads in Peshawar, Hazara, and Mardan divisions.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the need for the Finance Department to expedite funds for continuous dengue control operations and urged community mobilization to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Acknowledging the rise in cases in areas like Nasir Bagh, Regi, and Sufaid Dheri, the Chief Secretary called for heightened vector control operations, including fogging and community awareness campaigns, to curb the spread of the virus.