Child Protection Unit launched to enhance child welfare in Bajaur

Peshawar - A Child Protection Unit (CPU) was inaugurated in District Bajaur on Thursday, aimed at safeguarding children’s rights and responding to cases of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. The establishment reflects the government’s commitment to protecting at-risk children.

Additional Secretary Social Welfare KP, Muhammad Farooq, highlighted the CPU’s role in addressing persistent needs related to child welfare. He emphasized the importance of collective action among line departments and communities to create a protective environment. Farooq expressed gratitude to UNICEF for their ongoing support in enhancing child protection efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Shahid Ali, reiterated the responsibility to strengthen systems protecting children and noted that District Child Protection Committees have been formed under the KP Child Protection Act 2010. These committees serve as platforms for addressing child protection challenges.

The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the CPU, attended by key officials, including Director Social Welfare MDs, Muhammad Naeem, who acknowledged UNICEF’s contributions to capacity building and improving referral and case management systems.