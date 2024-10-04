Friday, October 04, 2024
CM for special police force to prevent encroachment on RUDA’s land

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday chaired a special meeting for a detailed overview of the completion of projects under Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), besides other ongoing development projects. She directed to stop illegal sale and purchase of land in the RUDA area.  Earlier, she was briefed in detail by CEO RUDA Imran Amin of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). She directed the relevant authorities to coordinate with China and other international organizations for the completion of RUDA projects. She also reviewed progress on RUDA Project Twin Cities, and was apprised on increasing the forest area from 20% to 35% in RUDA.  Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, CEO RUDA,, Principal Secretary to CM and other related officers were also present.

Our Staff Reporter

