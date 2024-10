ATTOCK - Additional Sessions Judge Attock Farkhanda Arshad has awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs 0.2 million fine to a teenage killer. As per details, the sixteen year old convict Muhammad Mudassar r/o Yaseen Kalan had stabbed Shoukat Ali to death over a petty dispute in the limits of Hazro police station.

He was arrested and was brought before the court with strong evidences.