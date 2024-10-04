Friday, October 04, 2024
Court issues show-cause notice to Adiala Jail officials for not producing PTI founder

Court adjourns vandalism case against PTI founder

October 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra, who heard the case, issued a show-cause notice to the Adiala Jail Administration for not producing the PTI founder before him through video link.

At the outset of hearing, a report was submitted to the court regarding the appearance of PTI founder which stated that due to non-availability of internet service the accused could not be produced.  At this, the court said that the same report was submitted in the previous hearing, and subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the jail administration. Co-accused Tanveer Hussain and Ali Nawaz Awan submitted their requests for exemption from appearance, while accused Raja Khuram Shehzad, Aamer Mehmood Kayani and Jamshed Mughal appeared before the court.

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

