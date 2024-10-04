Court issues show-cause notice to Adiala Jail officials for not producing PTI founder

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra, who heard the case, issued a show-cause notice to the Adiala Jail Administration for not producing the PTI founder before him through video link.

At the outset of hearing, a report was submitted to the court regarding the appearance of PTI founder which stated that due to non-availability of internet service the accused could not be produced. At this, the court said that the same report was submitted in the previous hearing, and subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the jail administration. Co-accused Tanveer Hussain and Ali Nawaz Awan submitted their requests for exemption from appearance, while accused Raja Khuram Shehzad, Aamer Mehmood Kayani and Jamshed Mughal appeared before the court.