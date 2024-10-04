Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of KP CM Gandapur

Court maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of KP CM Gandapur
NEWS WIRE
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in a terrorism case registered by the Islamabad Police.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against the accused. The court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused over again skipping the appearance before it. During the hearing, the lawyer presented the request of former provincial minister Rashid Hafeez seeking exemption from attendance, which was approved by the court.

The case was then adjourned till October 21.

It may be mentioned that the court had already initiated procedure to declare former member of the provincial assembly Umar Tanveer Butt an absconder in the case. The case has been registered by I-9 Police Station, Islamabad.

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024