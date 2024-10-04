Friday, October 04, 2024
DC directs improvements in healthcare services

Monitoring Report
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Tank  -  Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan has directed the authorities to enhance healthcare services in the district to ensure the provision of quality treatment facilities for citizens. He made this statement while chairing a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) for health, attended by the District Monitoring Officer, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital, and other health department officials under the ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was provided on the health facilities and overall performance in the district. The DC emphasized the need to improve the availability of healthcare services at citizens’ doorsteps.

, minimizing the need for long travels for treatment.

He also instructed that the availability of medicines at public hospitals must be ensured for the timely treatment of patients.

