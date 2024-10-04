Friday, October 04, 2024
DC Hyderabad directs action against increase of essential commodities

NEWS WIRE
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken notice of the continuous increase in the prices of essential commodities by profiteers as reported in the media. In this regard, he has directed all Assistant Commissioners to take action. Following these instructions, the Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two poultry shops and two grocery shops. Similarly the Assistant Commissioner of the City conducted raids on milk shops in Resham Gali and Police Line checking prices and imposing a fine of Rs. 20,000 on shopkeepers selling milk at higher than the fixed rates.  On the other hand, the Assistant Commissioner of Rural sealed two LPG shops in the Hatri area.

