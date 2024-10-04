Domestic Unity

Pakistan has maintained a strong and consistent stance on the Palestine issue internationally. Domestically, however, the discussion around Palestine varies, with the Foreign Office and the Prime Minister typically leading the conversation at the international level. Nationally, the spectrum of voices ranges from small student groups to major religious parties, depending on the context and timing of the debate.

In Pakistan, protests related to Palestine have taken many forms. Early in the current conflict, spontaneous protests erupted in urban centres like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, with citizens expressing their outrage. Over time, religious parties, viewing the Palestine issue as an extension of their political agenda, took over these protests, using the crisis to gain publicity and enter the political sphere.

While a few groups contributed to relief efforts in Gaza, most political parties limited their involvement to issuing statements and holding rallies, without further action. This highlights the need for Pakistan to develop a cohesive domestic strategy regarding Palestine. Large-scale protests worldwide have demonstrated how such movements can create a sense of national unity against Israel’s actions in the Middle East.

It is, therefore, encouraging to see Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari standing alongside Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, condemning Israel’s imperialist, colonial, and expansionist agenda. Bilawal’s announcement that the PPP will join Jamaat-e-Islami in a joint protest underscores that Pakistan is united on this issue across party lines. His involvement lends political weight to the protests and highlights the importance of building coalitions on this issue. It is hoped that this step will encourage more parties and individuals to set aside political differences and unite for the liberation of the Palestinian people and other oppressed groups around the world, from Kashmir to New Caledonia.