DPO Asad Sarfraz vows to eliminate menace of drugs from Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur - District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to eliminate drug dealers from Bahawalpur. Acting under directives from Chief Minister Punjab and the Inspector General of Police Punjab, special teams were formed last month, resulting in significant recoveries of drugs. These include 30.305 kg of hashish, 2.63 kg of ice, more than 90 kg of hemp, 500 grams of heroin, 2,117 liters of alcohol, 130 liters of homemade liquor, and three operational furnaces used for brewing.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan emphasized that the fight against the drug mafia will be relentless, saying, “The secret operations against drug dealers must be intensified.” He stressed that such actions are crucial, particularly in safeguarding educational institutions from the harmful effects of drugs. “We will use every resource available to wipe out this scourge from Bahawalpur,” he added.

As DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said this mission aims to ensure a brighter future for Bahawalpur, free from the chains of addiction.

Sarfraz said the focus on educational institutions highlights the importance of protecting the younger generation from falling into this trap.