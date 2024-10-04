Experts at CASS explore rising threat of weaponised consumer technologies

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, hosted a NextGen Tech Roundtable, ‘Lebanon Explosions: Weaponising Consumer Technologies,’ where experts analysed implications of the recent incidents in Lebanon for global technological security. Air Commodore Raza Haider (Retd) provided an overview of the subject and highlighted the unprecedented nature of the pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, stressing that they exemplify the potential dangers of weaponising consumer technologies. He urged for an exhaustive analysis of these incidents due to their implications for Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW).

Dr Haider Abbas (TI), Director General of Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT), discussed how the Lebanon incidents validate concerns about the weaponisation of operational technology. He urged the need for Pakistan to enhance cybersecurity preparedness by screening consumer technologies and aligning with international frameworks. Dr Abbas warned that the strengthening Indo-Israel defence cooperation could have security implications for Pakistan, acknowledging Pakistan’s vulnerability due to its high dependence on imported technologies. However, he also apprised that there are forensics and screening labs in Pakistan which reflect the government’s commitment to auditing procured technologies and products. These labs are the basis for Pakistan’s indigenous cyber security capabilities, he said.

Dr Fateh ud Din B. Mehmood, CEO of Lunesys, underscored the need for supply chain security, physical device security, and addressing insider threats. He advocated for strengthening Pakistan’s regulatory compliance and cybersecurity frameworks to protect consumer gadgets and critical infrastructure. In closing, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd), President of CASS, reiterated the significant national security implications of the Lebanon explosions. The President of CASS stated that the growing collaboration between Israel and India indicated that disruptive technologies could soon make their way to India, urging Pakistan to develop countering mechanisms. He appreciated the work being undertaken at NCERT but stressed the urgency of maintaining a focus on these issues amidst the changing technological landscape, warning that Pakistan must navigate carefully through the emerging technological blocs and the evolving nature of Fifth Generation Warfare.

The roundtable also included an interactive question and answer session with experts from NICAT, NASTP, retired military officers, and researchers, further enriching the discourse on this critical subject.