Faizan shines as SBP dominate HEC in President’s Cup opener

LAHORE - Mohammad Faizan’s remarkable all-round performance led State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the opening match of the President’s Cup one-day tournament on Thursday. Faizan’s outstanding bowling and batting display proved to be too much for HEC, giving SBP an ideal start to the competition.

At the Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, HEC struggled after opting to bat, collapsing for a mere 111 runs in 38 overs. Captain Aaliyan Mahmood was the top scorer for HEC with 24 runs off 49 balls, including one boundary. Mohammad Faizan was exceptional with the ball, recording stunning figures of 5-24 in 10 overs. He was well-supported by Saqib Khan, who claimed 3 wickets, and Kashif Bhatti, who chipped in with two.

In reply, Faizan once again showcased his talent, this time with the bat. His explosive innings of 84 not out off just 43 balls, including 11 boundaries and four maximums, saw SBP cruise to victory in just 11.5 overs, losing only one wicket along the way.

ARIF’S CENTURY LIFT WAPDA TO VICTORY OVER KRL

In the other Group A match, WAPDA comfortably defeated Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by eight wickets, thanks to Mohammad Arif’s brilliant unbeaten century. Batting first, KRL posted 238 runs in their allotted 50 overs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Opener Maaz Sadaqat top-scored with 74 runs off 92 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. However, the side struggled to build momentum against WAPDA’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Ali Raza and Mohammad Zeeshan, both taking three wickets.

In reply, WAPDA’s batting line-up showed no signs of struggle. Arif’s composed 100* off 115 balls, featuring nine boundaries and three sixes, steered WAPDA to chase the target in 38.5 overs with just two wickets down. Captain Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 56 off 44 balls.The second round of matches will take place on Saturday, 5 October.

Scores in Brief

GROUP A: SBP 113-1 in 11.5 overs (M Faizan 84*) beat HEC 111 all out in 38 overs (Aaliyan Mahmood 24; M Faizan 5-24, Saqib Khan 3-21) by 9 wickets.

WAPDA 239-2 in 38.5 overs (M Arif 100*, Iftikhar Ahmed 56*) beat KRL 238 all out in 50 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 74; M Zeeshan 3-54, Ali Raza 3-59) by 8 wickets.

GROUP B: GHANI GLASS 273-3 in 45 overs (Tayyab Tahir 128*, Hussain Talat 79) beat SNGPL 306-8 in 50 overs (Haseebullah 128, Omair Bin Yousuf 82; Ubaid Shah 4-48) by 19 runs.

PTV 320-8 in 50 overs (Amad Butt 105, Faheem Ashraf 88; M Umar 3-74) beat OGDCL 250-7 in 45 overs (Abbas Ali 72, Adil Amin 62) by 31 runs.