Friday, October 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Farhan Farooq posted as DC Bahawalpur

NEWS WIRE
October 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Bahawalpur with immediate effect. A notificaiton, issued by the Services and General Administration, said: “Farhan Farooq (PAS/BS-19), Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Punjab, is hereby transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Bahawalpur, with immediate effect vice Mr Zaheer Anwar (PMS/BS-18) transferred.  Meanwhile, the official sources said Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa had been transferred and posted as additional secretary, Planning and Development, with immediate effect.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1727941174.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024