Farhan Farooq posted as DC Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Farhan Farooq, Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Bahawalpur with immediate effect. A notificaiton, issued by the Services and General Administration, said: “Farhan Farooq (PAS/BS-19), Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Punjab, is hereby transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Bahawalpur, with immediate effect vice Mr Zaheer Anwar (PMS/BS-18) transferred. Meanwhile, the official sources said Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa had been transferred and posted as additional secretary, Planning and Development, with immediate effect.