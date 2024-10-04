FIFA launches investigation into Palestinian claims of discrimination against Israeli Football Association

The global football governing body, FIFA, announced that its Disciplinary Committee will investigate claims of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) against the Israel Football Association (IFA).

This development follows a proposal submitted by the PFA in May, requesting FIFA to suspend Israel from international football competitions for allegedly violating international law through its occupation of Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza.

According to the statement released by FIFA, the investigation will focus on two key areas. The Disciplinary Committee will be tasked with probing the claims of discrimination, while FIFA’s Governance, Audit, and Compliance Committee will examine the participation of Israeli football teams in competitions hosted within Palestinian territories.

The PFA welcomed FIFA's decision, describing it as a "positive step in the right direction" towards addressing "grave violations of FIFA’s statutory objectives, human rights, and the rights of its member associations." The PFA expressed confidence in the legitimacy of its demands and trust in the judicial process to deliver a fair resolution within a set timeframe.

As of now, the IFA has not issued a response to the announcement. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in his statement, called on all parties to "restore peace to the region with immediate effect," acknowledging the ongoing tensions in the area.