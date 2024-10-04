Five drug dealers including a group of four arrested

KARACHI - The Excise and Narcotics Control Department team has arrested five drug dealers, including a group of four, in two separate operations in Karachi.

The Excise and Narcotics Control team in Malir, led by Excise Inspector Muhammad Zubair Lakho, conducted a major operation resulting in the arrest of a notorious drug-peddling gang within the Ghareebabad area, under the jurisdiction of Malir City Police Station. Five mobile units of the Excise team participated in the operation, during which four notorious drug dealers, including two women, were apprehended. The arrested individuals are identified as Munira alias Fiza, Aziza alias Chili, Amjad, and Gul Sher alias Gudu.

Excise officials reported that during the operation, the accused were caught in the act of packing heroin. A total of 506 grams of heroin, divided into small bags, was recovered from their possession. Excise officials further stated that the arrested drug dealers have been involved in multiple drug cases registered at the Malir City Police Station. The accused are known to be drug addicts as well as dealers. Excise officials stated that during the initial investigation, the accused revealed information about other associates within their group. A case has been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the drug dealer network.

In another operation near Dua Hotel on Maaripur Road, the Excise and Narcotics Control team arrested Ghulam Abbas, son of Qurban Ali, a known drug dealer.

A total of 510 grams of ice (methamphetamine) was recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against Ghulam Abbas under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations have been initiated.