Friday, October 04, 2024
Growing Diabetes in Pakistan

October 04, 2024
Pakistan has recently witnessed an alarming surge in diabetes cases. The healthcare system is struggling, revealing the failure of policymakers to introduce effective measures to combat contagious diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 33 million people in Pakistan are living with diabetes, which significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks.

Several factors contribute to this rise in diabetes. First, many people are unaware of the consequences of the disease and therefore delay diagnosis. Second, unhealthy dietary habits play a major role. Finally, the lack of effective healthcare policies highlights the failure of the government to address this issue.

The government must take urgent action to control the diabetes epidemic. Public awareness campaigns, particularly in rural areas, should be launched to educate people about the dangers of diabetes. Policymakers must also wake up to the seriousness of this crisis and implement solutions immediately.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.

