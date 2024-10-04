Friday, October 04, 2024
Met Office predicts hot and dry weather in most parts of country

Web Desk
10:39 AM | October 04, 2024
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather to dominate most parts of the country during next 24 hours. The majority of areas will experience high temperatures, with no significant relief in sight.

However, there is a chance of isolated light rain or thunderstorms in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the evening or night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, the continental air continues to prevail over the region. The country will remain under the influence of continental air, which is contributing to the persistent hot and dry conditions across much of the region.

The last 24 hours saw predominantly hot and dry weather across most areas. Dadu remained the hottest city in the country on Thursday with temperature surging up to 45 degrees Celsius.

