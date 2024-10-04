IHC issues notices on Bushra Bibi's bail plea in Toshakhana II case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to respondents regarding 's post-arrest bail plea in the Toshakhana-II case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the plea, seeking responses from the parties involved by next week.

's lawyer argued that she has been in detention since July 13, and her bail request was previously denied by the trial court.

The lawyer requested a hearing date for the upcoming Monday. However, Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the proceedings would continue as usual, and a new date for the hearing would be decided next week. Consequently, the hearing was adjourned until then.

, the spouse of former prime minister Imran Khan, filed for post-arrest bail at the IHC, alleging that her arrest was based on false accusations and that witnesses were being coerced into providing statements against her in the Toshakhana case. The application also claimed that the case was malicious and that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had violated the law.

It should be noted that a special central judge in Islamabad had previously rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of both Imran Khan and in the Toshakhana-II case.