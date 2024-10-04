Friday, October 04, 2024
Imran Khan's sisters arrested during PTI protest in Islamabad's D-Chowk

Web Desk
9:15 PM | October 04, 2024
National

The Islamabad Police on Friday arrested Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, during a protest in D-Chowk.

The arrests occurred amid the imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital, and both were taken to a police station.

The protest saw several clashes between PTI workers and the police, with law enforcement firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators intent on reaching D-Chowk.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that PTI's plans to stage a protest at D-Chowk would not be realized, emphasizing the government's goal of maintaining a peaceful image for foreign visitors.

