In Clear Words

In recent months, Imran Khan has faced numerous critiques, with many attacking his political decisions and pointing out the flaws in their logic. However, none have struck as personally as the remarks made by his chief political rival, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Both men have led political parties in direct opposition to each other: Nawaz Sharif’s ouster paved the way for Imran Khan’s rise, and Nawaz’s brother played a key role in the downfall of Khan’s government, leading to his current legal troubles.

Given this history, Nawaz Sharif’s comments merit attention, as they not only reflect the sentiment within his party but also the shifting balance of power between the two leaders. In his characteristically brief and colloquial style, which resonates with the Punjabi people, Sharif likened Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s actions in Punjab to those of Central Asian invaders who once pillaged the region. This vivid imagery underscores the deepening divide between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while also serving as a critique of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its current de facto leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur’s rhetoric, which pits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Punjab—and by extension, the rest of Pakistan—sets a dangerous precedent, particularly given the ethno-political undertones of such statements. By boldly asserting that Punjab has repelled invaders in the past and still holds power, Nawaz Sharif draws a clear line in this escalating verbal and symbolic battle. His further criticisms of KP’s governance, particularly regarding terrorism and the province’s lack of progress despite three consecutive PTI terms, resonated deeply with his audience.

If Imran Khan chooses to ignore the advice of his advisors and the critiques of his opponents, he should at least take heed of Nawaz Sharif’s words, as they offer a sharp and concise reflection of the current political dynamics between them.