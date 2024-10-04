Indian FM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is set to visit Pakistan later this month to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government summit, as reported by Indian media.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the visit during a press briefing on Friday, stating, "EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the , which will be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16."

Pakistan's Foreign Office had earlier extended an official invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the summit, which includes other SCO member states. Both India and Pakistan are full-time members of the organization, led by Russia and China, though India has expressed concerns over its perceived anti-West stance.

Last year, Pakistan's then-Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visited India for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. The SCO charter prohibits the discussion of bilateral issues, allowing India and Pakistan to cooperate during these summits.