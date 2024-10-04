Information minister reviews preparations for upcoming SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, chaired a high-level meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters here on Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary of Information, the Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Cultural Division, MD PTV and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) as well as the senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), and the team of experts from Baku.

The minister received a detailed briefing on various aspects of the SCO summit’s preparations, including Islamabad’s beautification plan, the revamping of the Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), and as well as other arrangements for the summit. During the meeting, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar emphasized that the SCO Summit is a momentous occasion to project Pakistan’s rich heritage, diverse culture, and thriving tourism. He also stressed the need to highlight the landmarks from all four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He said these should be highlighted to reflect the diversity of our heritage and culture.

He further directed that the reception of delegations at Nur Khan Airbase be made especially warm and welcoming, featuring themes related to SCO 2024 Islamabad and cultural elements that resonate with both local and international attendees. Minister Tarar also called for a robust media campaign. He highlighted the importance of cultural performances to show that Pakistan is open and thriving, offering a fusion of beauty and cultural richness. CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the progress of Islamabad’s beautification plan made so far. The key preparations include landscaping, seasonal flowers, and design elements such as rock boulders, sculptures, and welcome signage placed along VIP and alternative routes. Major interchanges and bridges are being enhanced aesthetically, while flags, digital streamers, and SMDs are being installed to beautify the city. Road infrastructure is also being upgraded with patchwork, kerb stone replacements, and road linings to ensure smooth and safe travel for summit attendees.

A team of experts from Baku presented their efforts to revitalize and beautify Islamabad, which include landscaping, the beautification of fountain areas, and the refurbishment of markets, and key infrastructure like interchanges, bridges and underpasses. These enhancements will contribute to the overall aesthetic and cultural appeal of the city ahead of the summit. At the end, Minister Attaullah Tarar emphasized the importance of close coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the SCO Summit is a well-executed and successful event. The meeting concluded with all attendees affirming their commitment to finalizing preparations and making the SCO Summit a remarkable success.