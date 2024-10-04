Internet services suspended across major cities in Pakistan ahead of PTI protest

Internet and mobile network services have been suspended in several major cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, ahead of the planned protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the disruption comes as part of heightened security measures. Social media users in Karachi are also facing difficulties accessing platforms due to the service outage.

Earlier, the Punjab government invoked Section 144, banning political gatherings and protests in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. Rangers personnel have been deployed in these areas to assist in maintaining law and order. In Lahore, three companies of Rangers were requested specifically for security on October 5. The ban under Section 144 will remain in effect until Sunday, October 6.

In Islamabad, the police have formed seven special teams, each led by a sub-inspector, to arrest protestors and prevent gatherings. These teams will operate under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs), with a focus on targeting local activists and those traveling to the capital for the PTI protest.