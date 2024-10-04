Iranian foreign minister arrives in Beirut amid Israeli escalation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut on Friday, marking his first visit to Lebanon since assuming his office.

The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing Israeli attacks in the region.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, Araghchi was received by Osama Khashab, the head of protocol at Lebanon's Foreign Ministry, at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the Tehran delegation to Beirut, led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Lebanese officials.

In a statement, Baghaei said: “Our delegation led by FM Araghchi and accompanied by two members of Parliament and Head of Iran's Red Crescent Society will meet with Lebanese high-level officials shortly.”

“A package of 10 tons of foodstuff and medicine will also be delivered as part of our humanitarian assistance to Lebanon,” noted the official, adding that “Iran is steadfast in its solidarity with brave people of Lebanon.”

“The whole region should recognize the critical situation Lebanon faces and its dire implications for the future of our nations,” he added.

Lebanese officials have not yet commented on the agenda of Araghchi’s meetings, but analysts expect that talks will focus on the growing crisis along the Lebanon-Israel border, as well as Iran’s support for Hezbollah and the wider geopolitical implications.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Israel's war on Gaza started on Oct. 7 last year, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.